CNN Star Jake Tapper Reported EP's Inappropriate Relationship To Human Resources 'Immediately' After Finding Out His 'Right-Hand' Man's Alleged Misconduct With Co-Worker

By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Jake Tapper didn't want any part in his former executive producer's sex scandal, protecting himself and his job by reporting Federico Quadrani's inappropriate relationship "immediately," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: Mega

As this outlet reported, Tapper's EP was fired from CNN on Friday after allegedly hooking up with two subordinates, including one of the network's senior producers.

The Lead anchor, 53, was "presented with something that he couldn’t ignore" on Wednesday, an insider told the New York Post.

“There were some complaints,” the source stated. “No one had proof, and these things are hard to prove," they added. "Jake was aware of the investigation.”

Another CNN insider revealed Tapper helped expose Quadrani.

Source: CNN
"Jake was made aware of it and acted quickly,” they told the Post. “Someone discovered something accidentally, and brought it to Tapper. He delivered it to [human resources], and they were terminated.”

One of the subordinates involved in the alleged inappropriate relationship with Quadrani was reportedly "missing" from CNN's Washington bureau on Friday too.

Source: Mega
Not everyone believes Quandrani's alleged misconduct is serious — despite HR's decision to cut ties with the EP.

"They’re consenting adults and no one’s particularly feeling like this is some big scandal,” another CNN insider said.

Quandrani began working with Tapper in 2013 after his move from MSNBC.

However, this is a far cry from the only sex scandal the network has faced in a short time. RadarOnline.com blew the lid off ex-CNN boss Jeff Zucker's extramarital affair with fellow network executive Allison Gollust, which was uncovered as CNN looked into allegations into its then primetime star Chris Cuomo.

Following our exclusive report, Zucker was forced to come clean about his secret relationship with Gollust.

Source: Radar

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker said in February of last year.

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't,” he continued. “I was wrong."

Zucker and Cuomo were later fired from the network.

