Meghan Markle Casts Doubt On Claims She Barely Knew Of Harry's Family With Unearthed Blog Post About Kate Middleton

"For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here," continued the now Duchess of Sussex.

Markle went on to say how it's a goal for many ladies to be swept off their feet and be handed a life they could only dream of.

"Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy," she wrote. "Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."

