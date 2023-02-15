Meghan Markle Casts Doubt On Claims She Barely Knew Of Harry's Family With Unearthed Blog Post About Kate Middleton
Prince Harry claimed that his wife knew "almost nothing" about the royals in his bombshell memoir Spare, but RadarOnline.com has discovered that an unearthed blog post from Meghan Markle's now-defunct website suggests otherwise.
The resurfaced post from 2014 detailed Markle's reaction to Kate Middleton's lavish wedding with Prince William in 2011, scoffing at the public intrigue over their nuptials while revealing her thoughts on royal life just two years before she met Harry.
At the time, she was starring as Rachel Zane on the hit USA Network series Suits and said her own fairytale would look quite different.
"Little girls dream of being princesses," the mom of two wrote on The Tig — named after her favorite wine — before she shut her site down in 2017 ahead of announcing her engagement. "I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power," Markle shared.
"For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here," continued the now Duchess of Sussex.
Markle went on to say how it's a goal for many ladies to be swept off their feet and be handed a life they could only dream of.
"Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy," she wrote. "Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Demands Royal Answer Questions Under Oath About Her First Wedding To Actor Trevor Engelson As Defamation Battle Heats Up
- Royal Mystery: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Non-Profit Foundation Funded Almost Entirely By ONE Anonymous Donor Who Dropped $10 Million
- ‘Violates Her Right To Privacy’: Meghan Markle Refusing To Turn Over Private Texts With Oprah To Half-Sister In Bitter Court Battle
In Markle and Harry's Netflix docuseries, Suits director and producer Silver Tree spoke about Meghan's passion project online which included lifestyle content, beauty tips, travel advice, and more.
"When she first was describing [the blog] to me, she was like, 'It's like your best friend telling you all the fun things you wish you knew about in one place.'"
Last year, another one of Meghan's blog posts was exposed detailing her admiration for Ivanka Trump and her work ethic. "Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she's not just carved a niche for herself under her father's famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire," Markle penned in her blog.
Markle and Harry have certainly paved their own paths as well after stepping down from their royal duties and relocating to California with their two kids, Archie and Lilbet.
With the release of Spare and their Netflix docuseries, the tension between the royals has continued even after Harry's father took the throne.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that William is keeping a "vigilant eye" on King Charles amid their public family feud. An insider said, "his feeling is if Harry has a bone to pick, make it with him, and leave their father out of it."