‘Paranoid’ Prince Harry Fears Royal Family Will Retaliate Over Bombshell Memoir By Spilling His 'Deepest Secrets'

"It wouldn't surprise Harry if the royals spilled some of his deepest secrets to the media," spilled a palace insider, revealing there is "so much distrust" between the Sussexes and his family, especially father King Charles III and brother Prince William.

Harry's paranoia over any retaliation has pushed him to a breaking point, sources close to the youngest son of Princess Diana alleged. "He is done with all of the mind games."

With new disparaging reports about himself being published by the day, Harry believes it's far from over.

