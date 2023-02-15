Matt Gaetz Cleared: DOJ Decides Not To Charge Embattled Congressman After Years-Long Sex Trafficking Investigation
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has been cleared after a years-long sex trafficking investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Justice Department formally decided not to charge Gaetz in a turn of events following his repeated denial of any wrongdoing.
Gaetz insisted that he has never paid for sex nor had intercourse with an underage girl.
Senior officials reached out to lawyers for multiple witnesses on February 15, well-placed sources told CNN in an update.
"We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him," his lawyers, Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, shared in a statement.
Prosecutors working on the case recommended against charging Gaetz in September, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, citing potential credibility issues for two of the main witnesses involved in the probe.
Gaetz was previously being looked into for three possible crimes: sex trafficking a 17-year-old; violating the Mann Act, which prohibits taking women across state lines for prostitution; and obstructing justice.
The investigation into Gaetz began in late 2020 and reached a peak after his close friend, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to six federal crimes, including a sex-trafficking charge, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
"I only know that it has to do with women. I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward," Gaetz told The New York Times about the matter in 2021.
RadarOnline.com later confirmed that Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years behind bars last December.
Afterwards, attorney Fritz Scheller said Greenberg was "disappointed" the Justice Department had not charged anyone else as part of the sex-trafficking investigation.
"We expect the federal government to take on the hard cases and not just the easy convictions," added Scheller, "That's what they're there for."