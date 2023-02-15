'Kenan & Kel' Star Kel Mitchell Tells Judge He Owes Ex-Wife 'Nothing’ In $1.9M Divorce Battle: ‘All She Has Done Is Drag Me Through The Mud’
Former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell rushed to court after his ex-wife Tyisha accused him of owing her $1.9 million — days after a judge ruled that he owed nothing — demanding she is stopped, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kel and his legal team were in court this week dealing with Tyisha’s recent filings.
As we first reported, Kel and his ex-wife have been fighting in court for years. The two were married from April 23, 1999, to August 15, 2005. They share two children, Lyric and Allure.
In the past couple of months, Tyisha started trashing Kel on social media. She portrayed him as a deadbeat who didn’t see his kids. Kel denied the claim and said he provided above and beyond in terms of support.
Tyisha said Kel owed her over a million in back support. The actor said his ex-wife had received the full proceeds from their home sale and that covered the support.
Recently, a judge agreed with Kel and ordered he did not owe a dime to Tyisha. However, days later, she was in court claiming to be owed $315k in spousal support and another $725k in child support for a grand total of $1.9 million.
In his new filing, Kel demands the court deny all of Tyisha’s recent motions. He said, “I have been put through the wringer for almost two decades. I have done everything I can to work with her through this process. All she has done is drag me and my family through the mud.”
He added, “I have attached the Court orders demonstrating that I owe her nothing. Everything she has filed is completely fabricated. Therefore, I respectfully respect that this Court deny all requests she has made in their entirety.”
Previously, Kel told the court his ex had done everything “in her power to drag” him through “her path of destruction.”
Kel told the court, “Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions. Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”
“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he ended.
The judge has yet to set a hearing on Tyisha’s recent motions.