Judge Rules Ex-Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Doesn’t Owe Back Support To Ex-Wife After She Publicly Accused Him Of Owing $1.2 Million
Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell scored a huge victory in court as part of his battle with his ex-wife — with a judge ordering he does not owe any back support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held in Kel and his ex Tyisha’s bitter divorce. The two were married from April 23, 1999, to August 16, 2005. They share two children, Lyric and Allure.
For years, Tyisha has accused Kel of owing over a million in back support. She has publicly attacked him and portrayed him a deadbeat dad. At one point, she claimed Kel had not seen their children in years.
Kel denied he owed his ex-money. The actor claimed she received the full proceeds from the sale of their home and that covered what was owed.
Kel’s attorney argued, “[Tyisha] has a long history of foul play. There is evidence to support that she misrepresented her assets/income to the Court in the past. She has forged a grant deed, and signatures to transfer the title of the family residence in this case. She was charged criminally with identity theft.”
“Tyisha has done everything in her power to drag me through her path of destruction,” Kel said.
“I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career,” he said. “Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions. Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”
“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he said. Kel claimed he paid “above and beyond” what he was ordered to in child support.
At the recent hearing, the judge sided with Kel and ruled the $425k his ex-received from the home sale covered any back support that was owed.
The order noted, “The Court finds that any and all arrears pursuant to the Judgment from [Kel] to [Tyisha] are paid in full by Petitioner”.
Prior the court order, Kel’s daughter trashed him on social media and supported her mother.