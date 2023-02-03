Judge Rules Ex-Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Doesn’t Owe Back Support To Ex-Wife After She Publicly Accused Him Of Owing $1.2 Million

Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell scored a huge victory in court as part of his battle with his ex-wife — with a judge ordering he does not owe any back support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held in Kel and his ex Tyisha’s bitter divorce. The two were married from April 23, 1999, to August 16, 2005. They share two children, Lyric and Allure.