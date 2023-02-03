George Santos’ Ex-Wife Breaks Cover In New Jersey, Has 'Nothing To Say' About Embattled GOP Congressman & His String Of Scandals
George Santos’ ex-wife was spotted living a comfortable suburban life in New Jersey, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Uadla Vieira Santos was married to the disgraced GOP congressman for seven years, and many people would love to hear her spill all the tea on George, who was elected to Congress based on a series of falsehoods and using hundreds of thousands of mysterious dollars.
Daily Mail caught up with Uadla, 29, as she was leaving her home in Elizabeth, New Jersey, but she had “nothing to say” when asked questions about her embattled ex.
Santos, 34, married Uadla in 2012. She filed for divorce the following year. However, she withdrew the petition and the couple finally ended the marriage in 2019, the year after her daughter was born.
While Santos claims he is gay, many have questioned why he would marry Uadla and if he is the father of her four-year-old daughter, who was born while they were technically still married.
When spotted by Daily Mail, Uadla was wearing two rings on the wedding finger of her left hand.
She drove her daughter to school and back to the newly built multi-home property she bought in June 2022 for $750,000.
When the couple was married, Santos was working at a call center in Queens.
There are no details of how Santos met Uadla, who is thought to come from Feira de Santana, a city in the eastern Brazilian state of Bahia, and no clue when she settled in the United States.
She bought the new home with a $600,000 mortgage dated June 17, 2022, Daily Mail confirmed, and the list price was $750,000.
As for her ex, Santos admitted to lying about his educational background but promised “everything is always going to be above board” from here on out last week.
Blaming the media, he said he's been subjected to a "trial by fire,” adding he “can guarantee you that from now on anything and everything is always going to be above board. It's largely always been above board. I'm just gonna go the extra step now to double check."