Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Xzibit
Exclusive

Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Demands Monthly Support Be Increased To $14k A Month, Says He Hasn't Seen Their Son In Months

xzibit wife pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 3 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Xzibit’s estranged wife Krista Joiner has rushed to court pleading for her monthly support to be increased and accused the rapper of not seeing his son since October, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Krista has demanded her $6k a month in support be increased to around $14k.

Article continues below advertisement
xzibit
Source: MEGA

In the filing, Krista said she has had to borrow funds from family and friends to support her and their 12-year-old son Gatlyn.

Further, she accused Xzibit of dragging his feet on turning over the financial records that she requested. She said his team produced a set of documents recently, but she still wants more. In addition, she said Xzibit had been deposed on December 19 but failed to produce any documents.

Article continues below advertisement
xhiit krista
Source: MEGA

Krista said the tax returns they did produce showed Xzibit pulled in $45k a month. She said the $6k a month support figure was based on Xzibit’s income being reported as $25k a month.

In addition, Krista accused Xzibit of refusing to pay for the parties' health insurance premiums over the last few months and said he also stopped paying the full amount of the minor child’s tuition.

MORE ON:
Xzibit
Article continues below advertisement
xhibit
Source: MEGA

Krista accused Xzibit of not even seeing their son since October 2022. “I believe the last time he actually saw Gatlyn was around [Xzibit’s] own birthday in September 2022. Gatlyn called [Xzibit] on Christmas and [Xzibit] refused to answer or call him back. Our son is devastated,” Krista wrote in court documents.

“Meanwhile, we see on [Xzibit’s] social media posts that he is frequently on tour in exotic countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Australia, and New Zealand, only in the last few months,” Krista wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

She accused him of continuing to live and publicly flaunt the lifestyle of a rich and famous rap artist with a thriving cannabis business,” all while not making all the required payments for their kid’s schooling.

Back in 2021, Krista filed for divorce from the rapper. The couple had been together since 2001 and walked down the aisle in 2014. They had 2 children but one tragically died 11 days after being born prematurely.

xzibit
Source: MEGA

Xzibit claimed that the pandemic caused his income to dry up and argued against high support payments in the past.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.