Xzibit's Ex-Wife Krista Joiner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Broken Promise Of 'Lifetime Support' In Divorce Battle

In the court documents obtained by The Blast, Joiner alleged that Xzibit broke an "oral agreement" to provide "lifelong support" to his former spouse. The agreement hinged on Joiner staying at home with the couple's children and taking care of the household.

"During the time the parties maintained their relationship, (Xzibit) would combine his skills, efforts, labor and earnings and would share equally with her," Joiner in the documents.

She went on to state that the agreement included, "All property acquired and accumulated by him or by and through any entity in which he had an interest, or which increased in value or was entitled thereafter to acquire or accumulate."

The documents also detailed the responsibilities the alleged agreement placed on Joiner in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance from her former husband.