Rapper Xzibit Demands His Ex Krista To Get A Job She Sues Over Alleged Lifetime Support Promise
Rapper Xzibit wants his estranged wife Krista Joiner to get up and find work to partially support herself instead of relying on him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legendary rapper asked the judge presiding over his bitter divorce to order Krista to undergo a vocational evaluation.
The evaluation will be conducted by a court-appointed official who will sit down with Krista and complete an examination.
During the session, the official will determine Krista’s ability to work, “as well as her available employment options.” The information that the expert obtains will be used when the court determines how much spousal and child support should be awarded.
Xzibit said his ex-previously agreed to submit to an evaluation but has since gone radio silent. He wants her sanctioned to the tune of $5,590 for blowing off their agreement.
The rapper’s demand that his ex find a job comes days after she sued him for allegedly breaking a promise to take care of her financially for the rest of her life.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Krista claimed in a new lawsuit that her ex made an “oral agreement” to provide her “lifelong” support if she stayed home and took care of the household.
Krista said the deal Xzibit agreed to would, “provide for all of her financial support and need for the rest of her life in the same style and manner that was established during the parties' relationship.”
“In the event the parties' relationship ended, all of the property acquired, or entities or businesses established, or which property or entities/businesses increased in value, during their relationship as a result of (Xzibit's) skills, efforts, labor, and earnings, regardless of how the title was formally held, would be divided equally between them,” she added.
Krista filed for divorce in 2021 and the two have been fighting over support ever since.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Xzibit was ordered to pay $6k a month in support until a final decision is reached. The judge ordered the rapper to pay his ex $2,239 a month in child support for their 10-year-old son and $3,702 in spousal support.
Krista had demanded a hefty monthly support check claiming her ex makes $1 million per month from his weed business.
The parties are set to faceoff in court early next year.