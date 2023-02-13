'Kenan & Kel' Star Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife Tyisha Says She’s $3 Million In Debt Due To His ‘Malicious Conduct’ In Divorce, Demands $1.5 Million

Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife Tyisha has demanded a judge order the actor to pay her $1.9 million for back support days after she was shut down in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kel’s ex was hit with a major setback in her divorce battle after a judge determined the actor doesn’t owe her back support.