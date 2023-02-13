Your tip
'Kenan & Kel' Star Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife Tyisha Says She’s $3 Million In Debt Due To His ‘Malicious Conduct’ In Divorce, Demands $1.5 Million

Feb. 13 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife Tyisha has demanded a judge order the actor to pay her $1.9 million for back support days after she was shut down in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kel’s ex was hit with a major setback in her divorce battle after a judge determined the actor doesn’t owe her back support.

Now, days later, Tyisha has gone back to court asking that the decision be reversed. In her documents, she claimed, “[Kel] has not made one spousal support payment to the Respondent. As of February 6, 2023, the Petitioner currently owes $315,692.51 in Spousal Support arrears.”

In addition, she said Kel owes another $725k in child support payments for a grand total of $1.92 million. She accused him of presenting false evidence to the court.

Tyisha has demanded Kel pay her $1.9 million for his “fraudulent and malicious” conduct including his alleged “financial abuse.” She said the ordeal has caused her to suffer emotionally and financially.

Tyisha said she believes Kel is making over $60k per month while she is over $3 million in debt.

Kel and Tyisha were married from April 23, 1999, to August 15, 2005. They share two children, Lyric and Allure.

For years, Tyisha has publicly accused Kel of owing her over a million in back support. She portrayed the actor as a father who barely saw his kids and did little to provide.

Kel disputed the claims and said he had provided for his children above what was required of him. He said his ex-wife was not owed a dime in back support. Kel argued Tyisha had received the full proceeds from the sale of their home, which he said covered any back support.

In court documents, at one point, Kel’s attorney argued, “[Tyisha] has a long history of foul play. There is evidence to support that she misrepresented her assets/income to the Court in the past. She has forged a grant deed, and signatures to transfer the title of the family residence in this case. She was charged criminally with identity theft.”

In the court battle, Kel filed his own declaration accusing his ex of doing everything,”in her power to drag me through her path of destruction.”

“I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career,” Kel said. “Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions. Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”

“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he said. At the recent hearing, the judge ruled that Kel did not owe his ex any money due to the $425k she received from the home sale.

The order noted, “The Court finds that any and all arrears pursuant to the Judgment from [Kel] to [Tyisha] are paid in full by Petitioner”.

Kel has yet to respond to his ex's recent move in court.

