'He Is A Fraud': GOP House Rep. Nancy Mace TEARS INTO 'Indefensible' Matt Gaetz For Blocking Kevin McCarthy As House Speaker
GOP House Rep. Nancy Mace slammed Matt Gaetz over the weekend for repeatedly blocking Kevin McCarthy from being elected Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mace’s shocking remarks were made on Twitter on Sunday and, according to the South Carolina House Rep., Gaetz repeatedly blocked McCarthy because McCarthy failed to “defend” Gaetz from sex trafficking allegations against him.
“If you believe patriotism is sending a fundraising email every time [Gaetz] voted against McCarthy [because] McCarthy wouldn't defend allegations he sex trafficked minors, then our definition of patriotism is very different,” Mace wrote over the weekend.
“As a rape victim myself, I won’t defend the indefensible,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mace was referencing the federal investigation into Gaetz over accusations he trafficked a 17-year-old girl for sex in 2017.
Gaetz has regularly denied the allegations against him and has not been charged with any crimes related to the federal sex trafficking investigation into him.
Mace’s shocking remarks about Gaetz on Sunday came shortly after the 45-year-old GOP House Rep. appeared on CBS News' Face the Nation and compared the four-day battle over McCarthy as House Speaker to a “food fight.”
“I represent a very purple district,” Mace explained. “I have all sides to serve, and there was a lot of frustration with the prolonged and unnecessary food fight we had this week.”
“But you saw democracy on full display,” she continued. “And I think that's healthy to have that kind of debate. I'm glad that it's over and we can move forward.”
“Matt Gaetz is a fraud,” Mace added, tearing into Gaetz once again. “Every time he voted against Kevin McCarthy last week he sent out a fundraising email. What you saw last week was a constitutional process diminished by those kinds of political actions. I don't support that kind of behavior.”
Mace also targeted fellow GOP House Rep. George Santos who, as RadarOnline.com reported, faces calls to resign after it was revealed he lied about his professional and educational history as well as core aspects of his personal background.
“It's very difficult to work with anyone who cannot be trusted, and it's very clear his entire resume in life was manufactured until a couple days ago when he finally changed his website,” Mace said, although she stopped short of calling for Santos to resign.
“It is a problem,” she continued. “If we say we can't trust the Left when they are telling the truth, how can we trust our own?”
Mace became just the latest GOP member of Congress to target individuals from her own party for failing to back McCarthy before McCarthy successfully became House Speaker on Friday night during the 15th ballot.
House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia, also called out Gaetz and other GOP members like Lauren Boebert and Scott Perry for refusing to back McCarthy.
“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving to the country that they don’t care about doing the right thing for America,” MTG raged.
“They’re proving to the country that they’re just distractions,” she continued. “And that’s not what we need to do as a party. That’s why Republicans fail. And I’m really tired of it.”