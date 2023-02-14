Putin Orders Mercenary Boss To Withdraw Troops From Ukraine Over Fears They Are 'Becoming Too Powerful & Pose A Threat' To Russian Leader

Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to withdraw his nearly 50,000 troops from Ukraine over fears Prigozhin is becoming “too powerful,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come just days after Putin’s mercenary chief announced he would stop recruiting inmates from Russian prisons to fight in Ukraine, the 70-year-old Russian leader has reportedly ordered Prigozhin to withdraw his mercenaries from Ukraine altogether.