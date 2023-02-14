Kaitlan Collins Appears To Walk On Eggshells While Correcting Don Lemon About Mike Pence Misquote On 'CNN This Morning'
Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins played nice for their second day co-hosting CNN This Morning without Poppy Harlow. The feuding anchors of the network's struggling AM show put on a united front while speaking about two presidential hopefuls on Tuesday, marking day number two without their built-in buffer Harlow, who RadarOnline.com was told is out on a pre-planned assignment.
Lemon didn't let his ego get in the way of his job — even keeping his cool when his much younger co-anchor corrected him live on air.
Lemon, 56, and Collins, 30, attempted to ease the tension and weird energy between them, which viewers have noticed since the show launched in November.
As RadarOnline.com reported, their tensity came to a head when Lemon "screamed" at Collins, claiming she "interrupted" him during their December 8 broadcast.
His temper tantrum went down in front of CNN staffers, leaving Collins so "visibly upset" that she "ran out of the studio." Employees who witnessed the altercation were left "shaken."
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Lemon had a second blowup, going "ballistic" on co-workers after a story about his outburst was featured in the company newsletter.
It's reported that Collins "wants to be on set with Don as little as possible," but that's not happening — especially this week in Poppy's absence.
After co-hosting as a pair on Monday, Lemon and Collins were forced to try again 24 hours later. The stars did what most people can't: kept calm while discussing politics.
The co-hosts chatted about former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announcing her bid, pointing out her qualifications and the struggles the Republican politician faces running against ex-President Donald Trump.
They also discussed Trump's former right-hand man, Mike Pence. The ex-Vice President is preparing to fight a grand jury subpoena for his testimony about #45's failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
When Lemon attempted to quote Pence, his co-host corrected him. To the viewers' surprise, the hot-headed anchor didn't blow up.
"Didn't he say once 'if I am called that I would gladly testify?'" Lemon asked, admitting, "I could be wrong." Collins quickly spoke up but seemed hesitant to correct him.
CNN's youngest chief White House Correspondent responded, "He said he drew a difference in the January 6 committee and if the justice department subpoenaed him. He said he would treat them differently."
The usually confident anchor didn't hold eye contact with Lemon during those moments, seemingly fidgeting as she spoke out. It's unclear where CNN will go from here as bossman Chris Licht has failed to revive the nearly dead network.
Licht even dropped the axe before Christmas by firing hundreds and disrupting his on-air hosts by playing musical chairs, including moving Lemon from primetime to mornings.
However, his efforts still haven't worked, with CNN recording its worst ratings in nine years this month.