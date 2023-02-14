Kaitlan Collins Appears To Walk On Eggshells While Correcting Don Lemon About Mike Pence Misquote On 'CNN This Morning'

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins played nice for their second day co-hosting CNN This Morning without Poppy Harlow. The feuding anchors of the network's struggling AM show put on a united front while speaking about two presidential hopefuls on Tuesday, marking day number two without their built-in buffer Harlow, who RadarOnline.com was told is out on a pre-planned assignment.

Lemon didn't let his ego get in the way of his job — even keeping his cool when his much younger co-anchor corrected him live on air.