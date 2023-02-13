Enemies Unite: Don Lemon & Kaitlan Collins Forced To Co-Host 'CNN This Morning' Without Built-In Buffer Poppy Harlow
Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins were left co-hosting CNN This Morning together on Monday without their built-in peace maker Poppy Harlow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lemon, 56, and Collins, 30, held down the struggling news show's post-Super Bowl coverage without their third co-host, laughing awkwardly at each other's jokes and playing nice as everyone in the nation's eyes are on the feuding CNN anchors.
The two sat inches apart, leaving plenty of space between them as they chatted about the most-memorable commercials and Rihanna's big pregnancy announcement.
Lemon and Collins did appear to agree with one thing — that RiRi's halftime performance outshined the game.
Don was on his best behavior while co-hosting with CNN's youngest chief White House Correspondent after allegedly screaming at her for interrupting him after their December 8 broadcast.
Sources claimed Lemon's temper tantrum, which took place in front of co-workers, left Collins "visibly upset" and CNN staffers "shaken."
She reportedly "wants to be on set with Don as little as possible" after the altercation.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Lemon had a second explosion, losing it on CNN staffers after a story about his outburst on Collins was featured in the company newsletter.
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," one well-placed source spilled.
Lemon has tried to pick up the pieces — but viewers and guests have noticed the tension between the two, with one interviewee addressing the awkward environment during a live broadcast last week.
On Tuesday, Lemon had his third meltdown, criticizing one of Collin's interviews and even delaying a commercial break to go on a bizarre tangent.
While Poppy is usually there to soften Lemon's blows, her absence left fans even more critical of the CNN anchor, with some demanding his job.
"I wouldn’t watch or listen to Don Lemon if he was the only game on earth," one person tweeted. "Don Lemon is arrogant and not likable," added another. "Fire Don Lemon," a third posted, tagging CNN.
As for Poppy, RadarOnline.com is told she's on a pre-planned assignment and will join her co-anchors back in New York soon.