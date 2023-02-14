Major League Wrestlers Willie Mack & Calvin Tankman Go Toe To Toe In Match That Takes Them Outside Wrestling Ring
Major League Wrestling champs Willie Mack and Calvin Tankman are set to face off in an epic wrestling match that reportedly ends outside the wrestling ring and in the audience stands, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
In a stunning fight to come during just the second week of REELZ’s new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling, Mack and Tankman face off in what has been described as a match for the ages.
According to a preview obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com ahead of the episode’s premiere on Tuesday night, Mack – who is the current IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion – takes on the 355-pound Tankman in a fight containing multiple aerial attacks and rapid strikes that land the two professional wrestlers far away from the ring.
But while Tankman appears to have the upper hand throughout the beginning of the match, Mack quickly makes his move and forces his 355-pound rival to flee the ring.
- Georgia Mom Asks For Help Finding Two Suspects Wanted For Gang-Related Murder Of Her 22-Year-Old Autistic Son
- Major League Wrestling Champs Real1 & Jacob Fatu Battle For Family Honor During Altercation In Between Matches
- 'Armed & Dangerous' New Hampshire Man Wanted By U.S. Marshals After Failing To Appear In Court For Reckless Conduct Gun Charges
Moments after Tankman flees, Mack commits to a shocking move and flips over the bars of the wrestling ring to land on top of Tankman before bringing him crashing to the ground and seemingly knocked out.
Additionally, in this week’s episode of REELZ’sMLW Underground Wrestling the North meets the South when North Jersey native pro wrestler Real1 rumbles it out with Mance Warner in a street fight that culminates when MLW promoter Cesar Duran shocks both the league and fans alike with an announcement that may change the course of wrestling forever.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, MLW Underground Wrestling is the fastest growing wrestling league in the world, and it has since become a staple every Tuesday night on REELZ.
Dubbed “the new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans,” the series includes a surprising number of world-class fighters that include MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, The Certified G, Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, The World’s Greatest Wonder, Microman and many others.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
MLW Underground Wrestling airs every Tuesday at 10ET/7PT on REELZ.
Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at reelz.com/get-reelz/