Sharon Stone Breaks Down In Tears Over Brother Patrick's Sudden Death: 'We've Had A Tremendous Amount Of Loss'

"Hello everybody, this message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday," Sharon said in a recorded video posted to her Instagram on Monday. "Yes, he is the man who was the father to River who we lost last year at 11 months old.

"He is survived by his wife Tasha and his son Hunter and his daughter Cailee. Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences."