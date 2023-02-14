Sharon Stone Breaks Down In Tears Over Brother Patrick's Sudden Death: 'We've Had A Tremendous Amount Of Loss'
Sharon Stone couldn't hide her emotions when confirming the news of her brother's death. The Basic Instincts actress, 64, broke down in tears when expressing her gratitude to the fans who have shown her family love and support since losing her sibling on Sunday.
Patrick Joseph Stone died from a heart attack on Sunday, just two years after his infant son, River, passed away after suffering total organ failure, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
"Hello everybody, this message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday," Sharon said in a recorded video posted to her Instagram on Monday. "Yes, he is the man who was the father to River who we lost last year at 11 months old.
"He is survived by his wife Tasha and his son Hunter and his daughter Cailee. Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences."
As tears streamed down her face, Sharon continued, "Yes we've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have.
"I thank you very much for the love and support that you're showing us and we just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you."
Captioning the clip, the actress wrote, "Godspeed Patrick Joseph Stone." She added a broken heart emoji and shared another post with images of her late sibling.
"RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone," she wrote with the photos.
Fans aren't the only ones sending their condolences. Sharon's famous friends flocked to the comment section to show her support.
"Godspeed Patrick, and deepest condolences to you and your entire family," Hillary Swank responded. "Dearest Sharon, I’m so sorry for your loss. I do understand very well what you’re going through. With love," John Travolta commented.
Even Jeremy Renner, who suffered a scary medical emergency last month, gave Sharon love. Posting several heart emojis, Renner wrote, "bless you."
As RadarOnline.com reported, tragedy struck Sharon's family when Patrick's son died in August 2021 at 11 months old. She confirmed her nephew River passed away after suffering "total organ failure."
Patrick's wife addressed the double loss following her husband's death.
"My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River ... I don’t know what else to say, he was my world," Stone's sister-in-law, Tasha, posted, adding she's "not sure what life is supposed to look like" after losing her husband and son.