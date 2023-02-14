Chris Brown Believes Aliens Have Been 'Visiting Us For A LONG Time,' Singer Speaks Out About UFO Sightings As Fourth Object Is Shot Down
Chris Brown revealed his stance on the UFO sightings amid news that at least three unidentified flying objects were shot down by the US, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I know this is hella random but don't fall for the fake UFO/UAP [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena] false flags ... extraterrestrials have been visiting us for a long time. Some live amongst us," the No Guidance hitmaker wrote in a message shared to his Instagram Stories on February 13.
"We are the only destructive species dooming our existence. Don't let them run with this narrative ... just say I'm crazy but also make your own judgments," Brown continued, going on to reference the headline-making reports after a Chinese spy balloon was brought down earlier this month on February 4.
"They just starting acknowledging the 'possibilities' of UFOs and UAPs. Now they shooting everything moving out the sky?" Brown told his followers to consider, concluding his post by emphasizing that his message is for "educational purposes."
Different theories have been emerging as to why there are now back-to-back incidents of these UFOs being spotted and swiftly shot down.
The latest happened when US Air Force deployed an F-16 fighter jet that took down the "octagonal structure" which hovered around 20,000 feet above Lake Huron.
"My speculative guess as why we're seeing these things happen in quick succession is now we're really attuned to looking for them, right?" Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Meet the Press.
"The truth is that most of our sensors and most of what we were looking for didn't look like balloons. Now, of course, we're looking for them. So, I think we're probably finding more stuff," Himes said.
It has since been claimed that President Biden's actions were not the result of political pressure, but rather what he felt was the wisest choice.
"These were decisions based purely and simply on what was in the best interest of the American people," National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby shared in a statement.
A former national defense analyst noted that recent events may only fuel misinformation as well.
In a report by the Associated Press, Jim Ludes explained, "There will be an investigation and we will learn more, but until then this story has created a playground for people interested in speculating or stirring the pot for their own reasons."