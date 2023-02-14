House Republicans Call For Investigation Into Secret Service Over 'Bizarre' Actions That 'Aided' Hunter Biden
House Republicans have called for an investigation into the Secret Service over what they believe were “bizarre” actions meant to help Hunter Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Republican House Rep. James Comer, who heads the House Oversight Committee, called for the probe into the Secret Service over their “bizarre” actions on Monday while speaking with Fox News.
According to Comer, there were “numerous instances where the Secret Service always showed up to try to help Hunter Biden” – particularly at times when neither Hunter nor President Joe Biden were under the protection of the U.S. Secret Service.
“It's bizarre,” Comer told Fox & Friends First on Monday.
“And this is another set of questions that Joe Biden needs to come forward and be transparent, not just with the American people, but especially with the House Oversight Committee, because we have a major investigation here and the Secret Service should now be a part of it,” Comer continued.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Comer’s call for an investigation into the Secret Service came just hours after the conservative political watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained 487 pages of Secret Service records connected to an October 2018 incident between Hunter and his sister-in-law-turned-lover Hallie Biden.
According to the nearly 500 pages of records, there is evidence both the Secret Service and the FBI involved themselves in the police probe related to an incident where Hallie took Hunter’s illegally obtained .38 handgun and discarded the firearm in a garbage bin outside a Wilmington, Delaware supermarket.
One of the 487 records allegedly captured a specialist within the agency’s Protective Intelligence and Assessment Division expressing surprise that the Secret Service was involved in the October 2018 police probe despite the fact neither Hunter nor his father were receiving Secret Service protection at the time.
"It’s kind of odd that we were involved in the missing gun investigation when neither Hunter or Joe were even receiving USSS protection at the time?” the specialist wrote. “Hmmm."
"Maybe we were asked for a favor,” responded another specialist within the division.
Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton, like Republican House Rep. James Comer, questioned why the Secret Service was helping Hunter and then “being cagey” about what they did for the first son.
"In my view this is another example of Hunter and the Bidens getting taken care of and getting protected from the consequences of bad behavior." Fitton said. "In this case this domestic issue which led to this gun being disposed of in an unsafe manner.”