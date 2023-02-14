Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis' Ex-Nanny Sues Former Couple For Wrongful Termination, Claims Their Bitter Split Caused her Unbearable Anxiety

The case accused Wilde and Sudeikis of wrongful termination. In the suit, Genaro said she started working for the then-couple in 2018.

She was employed as the nanny to their two children. She said in November 2020, Wilde “abruptly left the home where she lived in with Sudeikis, her two kids” and the live-in nanny.

After she left, Genaro said Sudeikis started leaning on her heavily for support. She said for months her stress and anxiety kept “boiling up.”