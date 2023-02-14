Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis' Ex-Nanny Sues Former Couple For Wrongful Termination, Claims Their Bitter Split Caused her Unbearable Anxiety
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis’ ex-nanny has filed a lawsuit against the former A-list couple, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former employee, Ericka Genaro, filed the case in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The case accused Wilde and Sudeikis of wrongful termination. In the suit, Genaro said she started working for the then-couple in 2018.
She was employed as the nanny to their two children. She said in November 2020, Wilde “abruptly left the home where she lived in with Sudeikis, her two kids” and the live-in nanny.
After she left, Genaro said Sudeikis started leaning on her heavily for support. She said for months her stress and anxiety kept “boiling up.”
She said after Wilde left her job duties increased exponentially and the pressure became “debilitating,” the lawsuit said.
In November 2020, the nanny said she arranged to meet Wilde in Palm Springs to talk about the situation. She said she felt calm after talking to Wilde but then learned that the actress had shared the entire conversation with Sudeikis.
The nanny said that throughout the rest of December 2020 and January 2021, her anxiety and stress did not get better. She said the couple had agreed to enter group therapy.
- Jason Sudeikis & Ex Olivia Wilde Fighting Over Child Support, Actress Hires Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Lawyer
- Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Romance At 'Crossroad' As Nonstop Drama Surrounding Ex Jason Sudeikis Reaches Boiling Point
- Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims
In January 2021, the nanny said she told Sudeikis she was suffering from physical pain and stress. Her doctor told her to stop working for the couple.
Genaro said she told the couple she wanted to leave but would stay for 5 months to help them find a replacement.
Days later, she claims Sudeikis terminated her.
“Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis really stepped in it by firing my client when she needed a 72-hour break from the emotional chaos their split created, as prescribed by her physician,” said Ron Zambrano, Genaro’s attorney. “Employees are most vulnerable when they need time off to care for themselves. Laws are in place for just that reason, to afford them peace of mind to take that time without fear of losing their jobs.”
Wilde and Sudeikis have yet to respond to the lawsuit. Back in October 2022, they released a joint statement denouncing the nanny after she spoke to the tabloids about their split.
In their statement, they said, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”