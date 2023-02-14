Britney Spears’ Estranged Dad Fires Off Subpoena To Ex-FBI Agent Who 'Corroborated' Claim He Spied On Pop Star Daughter In Court
Britney Spears’ estranged dad Jamie and his legal team have filed court documents in Utah demanding an ex-FBI agent hand over a series of documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Britney and her father are still battling it out in court over claims he mismanaged her conservatorship.
The Toxic singer has been free since the court terminated the conservatorship in 2021 after she accused her dad of having her overmedicated, forcing her to work, and controlling her every move.
The conservatorship ended around the same time a NY Times documentary titled Controlling Britney Spears debuted. In the doc, a whistleblower named Alex Vlasov, who previously worked for a security company called Black Box, spoke out.
Vlasov claimed Jamie hired Black Box to monitor Britney’s phone calls and texts. He said there was even a listening device in her bedroom.
In court, Britney’s powerhouse lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, submitted a declaration by a former FBI special agent named Sherine Ebadi.
Ebadi had worked on fraud and corruption cases for over a decade. In her declaration, she corroborated the claim by Vlasov and said that Jamie had “engaged in and directed others to engage in unconscionable violations of [Britney’s] privacy and civil liberties.”
The ex-FBI agent said Jamie’s actions “raise criminal implications.”
Ebadi now works as an associate managing director in the Forensic Investigations and Intelligence practice of Kroll Associates Inc. In her declaration, Ebadi said she interviewed Vlasov.
“Mr. Vlasov was tasked with reviewing the monitored content and relaying that information through Yemini to [Jamie],” Ebadi said. “Sometimes, Mr. Vlasov provided information on [Britney’s] monitored communications directly to [Jamie].”
In his new filing, Jamie demanded that Ebadi produce a series of documents including all documents she relied on preparing her declaration. He has previously denied all allegations he spied on his daughter.
Further, he wants all communications she had with third parties regarding the drafting of the declaration.
In addition, Jamie has demanded all documents relating to her interview with Vlasov and all documents that Vlasov provided her during their meeting.
Another request reads, “All documents including, but not limited to, handwritten notes and summaries, electronic notes and summaries, digital recordings, audio recordings, and audio-visual recordings.
Further, he wants answers on whether Ebadi was paid compensation for her work for Britney. The last request was that Ebadi turns over all communications with Britney.
The judge has yet to rule.