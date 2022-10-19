‘Nothing To Hide’: Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Fights Pop Star Over Sealing Records In Conservatorship Battle

Jamie’s lawyer said that “if Britney’s counsel wants to mislead the public about certain allegations, the full record must be made public on those allegations.”

He said he is willing to “unseal the record so the public can oversee these proceedings and because Jamie has nothing to hide so will hide nothing.”

Jamie's lawyer questions why Britney's lawyer, "does not want the same public openness and transparency if he claims the record is so clear that Jamie engaged in misconduct."

The judge has yet to rule on the matter.