Judge Shuts Down Chris D’Elia's Accuser In Plea For Permanent Restraining Order Against Comedian
The woman who accused Chris D’Elia of threatening to share intimate videos of her was denied a request for a permanent restraining order against the comedian, RadarOnline.com has learned.
D’Elia has maintained that he’s never met his accuser Caroline Schmitz. He claimed she made threats against him and his family on social media, despite her being the one who filed the request for court-ordered protection.
The request's denial is the latest in a string of disturbing allegations against the comedian, including inappropriate behavior, exposing himself, and possession of child pornography.
Schmitz was granted a temporary restraining order against D’Elia in September. Schmitz claimed she met the comedian in 2017 and they had hooked up several times since then.
Schmitz alleged that D’Elia reached out to her through OnlyFans in May of this year, threatening to post intimate videos that she had recorded. She also alleged he warned her that she needed to leave Los Angeles.
In response to the alleged threats from D’Elia, Schmitz clapped back at the comedian through a series of audio messages. Schmitz threatened harm to D’Elia and his family while warning him“Have me killed or leave me the f--- alone — I’d die to get the hell away from your evil a---.”
Schmitz was not in court for the judge’s decision to deny her a permanent restraining order against the comedian.
That's not the only allegation he's been fighting.
In March 2021, a federal lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe, was dropped. The lawsuit alleged that D’Elia violated federal laws on child exploitation as well as child pornography.
Doe alleged that her relationship with the disgraced comedian began on Instagram when she was 17 years old and D’Elia was 34. She alleged they also talked on Snapchat.
After conversations on both Instagram and Snapchat, Doe alleged that D’Elia invited her to one of his shows. Doe claimed she had sex with the comedian before he took the stage.
Doe alleged that after being persuaded by D’Elia to attend his show, he allegedly “expressed that Ms. Doe’s age, innocence, and virginity made the encounter ‘hot.”
In the lawsuit, she claimed she was a virgin before the alleged encounter with D’Elia. She also claimed that over the course of the conversations, the comedian solicited more than 100 photos of the girl, while she was underage.
Doe alleged that in addition to soliciting intimate photos of the 17-year-old girl, D’Elia also requested videos of her engaging in sexual acts with boys her age.
“When I was in my final year of high school and still a child, I was groomed by a celebrity twice my age. Chris D’Elia abused his status and fame to lure me in, take advantage, and manipulate me when I was at a vulnerable age,” Doe claimed in the lawsuit.
“I want any other girls out there to know that they are not alone, and it is time to get justice for the mental and physical toll he has put us through,” she said in a statement.
The lawsuit was seeking unspecified damages from the disgraced comedian before being dropped by Doe.
D’Elia maintained his innocence through a statement made by a spokesperson, stating, “Chris denies these allegations and will vigorously defend himself against them in court.”