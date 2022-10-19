Judge Shuts Down Chris D’Elia's Accuser In Plea For Permanent Restraining Order Against Comedian

The woman who accused Chris D’Elia of threatening to share intimate videos of her was denied a request for a permanent restraining order against the comedian, RadarOnline.com has learned.

D’Elia has maintained that he’s never met his accuser Caroline Schmitz. He claimed she made threats against him and his family on social media, despite her being the one who filed the request for court-ordered protection.

The request's denial is the latest in a string of disturbing allegations against the comedian, including inappropriate behavior, exposing himself, and possession of child pornography.