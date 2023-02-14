Late Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley, 33, Spotting Looking Tense As She Prepares To Battle Grandmother Priscilla In Court After Estate Receives $35 Million
Lisa Marie Presley’s oldest daughter Riley Keough was spotted out in Los Angeles with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen as the actress privately prepares to battle her grandmother Priscilla in court over her mother’s trust, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Riley, 33, was spotted leaving the fancy grocery store Erewhon. The actress rocked an oversized sweater with a pair of aged blue jeans with black loafers.
In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, Riley, who resembles her mother when she was the same age, appeared tense as she talked to her husband. In one snap, Riley holds on to her husband’s hand tight while biting her lip.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Riley has been plotting to oppose her grandmother Priscilla’s recent move in court.
Last month, Priscilla filed a petition to be named co-trustee of her late daughter’s trust. She said Lisa Marie had appointed her and her ex-business manager Barry. However, she noted there was a 2016 amendment to the will floating around that she believed was invalid.
The 2016 amendment put Riley and her late brother Benjamin in charge of the trust and cut Priscilla out. Priscilla said she wants the court to throw out the amendment and put her in control.
Priscilla’s lawyer argued “the signature page of the Purported 2016 Amendment does not contain any text of the amendment, which can present a higher risk for fraud. Also, the Decedent's signature appears to be inconsistent with the Decedent's usual and customary signature.”
She noted that Barry planned to resign from his position which means Riley would take over as co-trustee with her grandmother. However, sources said that Lisa Marie’s daughter has not agreed to that plan and will object to the petition soon.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie died millions of dollars in debt. She owed a substantial amount in back taxes and even a massive $1.1 million unpaid loan.
However, Lisa Marie took out multiple life insurance policies on herself. Her estate became flush with $35 million after her death. The only beneficiaries are Riley and Lisa Marie’s twin daughters Harper and Finley, who she shared with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
A source said Riley was “blindsided” by her grandmother’s move.
“She can’t believe that her grandmother is already at the courthouse trying to get her hands on the estate when Lisa Marie was just buried. It’s looking like a huge showdown is brewing!” said a source.