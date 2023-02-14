Late Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley, 33, Spotting Looking Tense As She Prepares To Battle Grandmother Priscilla In Court After Estate Receives $35 Million

Lisa Marie Presley’s oldest daughter Riley Keough was spotted out in Los Angeles with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen as the actress privately prepares to battle her grandmother Priscilla in court over her mother’s trust, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Riley, 33, was spotted leaving the fancy grocery store Erewhon. The actress rocked an oversized sweater with a pair of aged blue jeans with black loafers.