Inside Lisa Marie Presley's WAR With Tom Cruise: Why Elvis' Daughter 'Hated' Famed Scientologist Actor
Lisa Marie Presley wasn't a fan of Scientology's biggest protégé — Tom Cruise. The late daughter of Elvis Presley "hated" the actor and revealed her despise for him years before her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lisa Marie got roped into the religion at the age of nine after her father died in 1977. She revealed that her mom, Priscilla, got recruited by John Travolta's assistant, Sylvia “Spanky” Taylor.
Elvis had allegedly been approached by the church before but he always steered clear of Scientology, claiming they only wanted him for his fame and money — something Lisa Marie later backed.
In an interview with Scientology critic Tony Ortega, Lisa Marie accused the religion's leader David Miscavige of preying on her family's fortune, adding that once she turned 25 and could collect Elvis' inheritance, everything changed.
“At 25, after I got the inheritance, they started grooming me to be this person who would go out and get everyone else in," she said in an unearthed interview after leaving the religion in 2014.
Lisa Marie alleged that Scientology wanted her to begin recruiting her famous friends, which included her second husband Michael Jackson despite his Jehovah’s Witnesses background.
“But then they realized he was getting too much bad press,” she stated in the interview, insisting the church changed its mind about Jackson when he was linked to child molestation allegations.
Still to this day, Scientology's most famous celebrity is Cruise — a man that Lisa Marie said she had despised for decades.
When asked if she had a relationship with the Top Gun actor because of their similar interest in the church, Lisa Marie didn't hold back.
"I f------ hate Tom," she responded. "I met him 20 years ago. I said I never want to be in a room with him again.” Despite Travolta reportedly getting her mother — and, in turn, her — into the religion, Lisa Marie liked him a lot better than Cruise.
“John is my last Scientology friend. Kelly [Preston] kind of monitors us," she told Ortega around 2015 when the long-lost interview took place. "John and I get unruly if we’re together. John is renting my house in Hawaii right now.”
Sadly, like Lisa Marie, Preston is no longer with us.
Travolta's wife died in 2020 after a secret battle with breast cancer. Lisa Marie passed away on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest in her home. She was 54 years old.
She left Scientology in 2014 after an alleged incident with Miscavige's daughters took place. The church denies any incident went down.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cruise's rep about Lisa Marie's comments.