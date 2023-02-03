Arizona Reporter Claims He Was FIRED After Reporting On Lisa Marie Presley's Alleged 'Takedown' Of Scientology After Church Complained

In the story, Landesman reported that Elvis Presley's late daughter was allegedly prepared to testify in court that her friend was reportedly assaulted by Masterson. He said Lisa Marie was also going to tell the jury that she was allegedly pressured by a member of the church to convince one of Masterson's accusers not to report the alleged incident to the police.

According to Landesman's reporting, Lisa Marie was planning to "testify in support of her friend who was one of Masterson’s alleged victims," adding, "she was preparing to declare that her friend told her she was raped that night."

It's important to note that Masterson's case ended in a mistrial on November 30 after the twelve jury members could not agree on a verdict.