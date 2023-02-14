Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley Announces 2024 White House Bid
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley officially announced she will be running for president in 2024, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a sudden development to come just days after Haley confirmed she was exploring a possible run for president in 2024, the Republican politician announced her decision in a video released on Tuesday morning.
“The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again,” she said in her announcement video.
“It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose,” she added.
Haley previously served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 before joining then-President Donald Trump’s administration as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Trump, who announced his 2024 White House bid in November 2022, recently revealed Haley called him to discuss her potential White House bid and he supported her decision.
“You should do it,” Trump reportedly told Haley.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Haley previously expressed interest in running for president in 2024 during an interview with Fox News in January.
“When you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things: You first look at, does the current situation push for new leadership? The second question is, am I that person that could be that new leader?” she told the outlet at the time.
“Yes, we need to go in a new direction,” Haley continued. “And can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader.”
The daughter of Indian immigrants who was raised in Bamberg, South Carolina, Haley started her announcement video on Tuesday morning by expressing how she always felt “different” growing up in the state that she would later serve as governor.
“The railroad tracks divided the town by race. I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not Black, not White. I was different,” she said.
"But my mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities,” Haley continued. “And my parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America.”
Haley’s announcement this week made her the third candidate to announce her campaign for president in 2024, following ex-President Trump who announced his White House bid on November 15, 2022 and former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton who announced his bid on November 11, 2022.