Ex-Prez Donald Trump DENIES Calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Meatball Ron'
Ex-President Donald Trump spoke out this week to deny spending “large amounts” of his time creating nicknames for potential political rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump’s comments on Monday denying allegations he spends time creating nicknames for DeSantis came shortly after the New York Times published a report on Sunday claiming Trump dubbed the Florida governor “Meatball Ron.”
But according to Trump, the Times’ report was nothing but “Fake News” and not only does the ex-president not spend his time creating nicknames for DeSantis but he also does not see the Florida governor as a threat to his own upcoming presidential and political ambitions.
“All of the Fake News is reporting that I spend large amounts of my time coming up with a good ‘nickname’ for Ron DeSanctimonious, who is obviously going to give the presidential ‘thing’ a shot,” Trump wrote on his personal social media platform Truth Social on Monday.
“They are all 100% wrong, I don’t even think about it,” the former president continued. “A very unimportant subject to me!!!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has started targeting DeSantis in the past few months after it was revealed the Florida governor may be preparing to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination come 2024.
Not only has Trump started mocking DeSantis with names like "Meatball Ron," "Shutdown Ron," and "Ron DeSanctimonious,” but Trump has also started digging up dirt on the popular Florida governor.
Last week on Truth Social, Trump reposted a photo of what appeared to be DeSantis attending a high school party and partying with at least three female teenage students in 2002.
“Ron DeSantis was having a ‘drink’ party with his students when he was a high school teacher,” the original Truth Social user wrote before Trump reposted and commented on the photo. “Having drinks with underage girls and cuddling with them certainly look pretty gross and ephebophiliaesque.”
“No way? That's not Ron, is it?” Trump quickly added after reposting the photo to his Truth Social account. “He would never do such a thing!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump’s concerns that DeSantis may steal the 2024 Republican presidential nomination from him are not unwarranted.
According to the most recent polls, DeSantis currently maintains 53% of Republican support while Trump only averages around 40% of the party’s support.