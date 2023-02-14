Ex-Prez Donald Trump DENIES Calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Meatball Ron'

But according to Trump, the Times’ report was nothing but “Fake News” and not only does the ex-president not spend his time creating nicknames for DeSantis but he also does not see the Florida governor as a threat to his own upcoming presidential and political ambitions.

“All of the Fake News is reporting that I spend large amounts of my time coming up with a good ‘nickname’ for Ron DeSanctimonious, who is obviously going to give the presidential ‘thing’ a shot,” Trump wrote on his personal social media platform Truth Social on Monday.