Former President Donald Trump Digs Up Dirt On 'Meatball' Ron DeSantis Ahead Of 2024 Republican Primary Race

The battle of the Republican 2024 Primary has begun. Several conservative politicians have been throwing around the possibility of running for president in the upcoming election cycle, but political analysts are already narrowing it down to former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — and Trump is out for blood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Trump was the first to jump into the race after losing to current president Joe Biden back in 2020 and he must be feeling the pressure coming from his likely opponent. Although DeSantis has yet to even announce his candidacy, the embattled businessman is already flinging mud in his direction. The New York business mogul turned politician has reportedly taken to calling the Floridian governor names such as: "Meatball Ron," "Shutdown Ron," and "Ron DeSanctimonious."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump has been extremely critical of DeSantis' choice to briefly put Florida into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he has been using that decision to target his political rival. According to a report by the Times, Trump's allies are planning on making the pandemic a main issue in the campaign moving forward.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Trump spoke with CNN on his plane last month where he claimed that DeSantis was trying to "rewrite history" on how he governed during the pandemic. DeSantis followed the early pandemic restrictions when COVID-19 was spreading fast and hard across the United States in March 2020, but he made even stricter restrictions in Broward and Palm Beach counties, shutting down their beaches, which Trump has been quick to bring up to any outlet he can speak to.

The former president has also been posting rumors on Truth Social where he accuses DeSantis of partying with underage girls when he was working as a high school teacher. He shared a photo one of his followers posted of his potential opponent with three teenage girls around him with their faces blurred out. The post read: "Ron DeSantis was having a 'drink' party with his students when he was a high school teacher. Having drinks with underage girls and cuddling with them certainly look pretty gross and ephebophiliaesque." Trump commented asking, "No way? That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Florida's governor became a rising star in the Republican party as a vocal opponent to the current President and Vice President. He recently made headlines after sending a number of immigrants in Florida to the door of VP Kamala Harris as a public display of protest against the Biden's administration's handling of immigration. As of recent polls, DeSantis has around 53% of Republican support while Trump currently sits at just 40%.

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.