Critics Slam White House Press Secretary Over Botched Report Of UFO Over Canada

Critics slammed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she fumbled through a report of a UFO shot down in Canada by US military forces over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

President Joe Biden and his administration came under fire after the first of several UFOs were spotted flying over North American airspace. Under guidance from Pentagon and military officials, the unidentified objects were shot down.

At least two were said to have "espionage capabilities," with one identified as a Chinese spy balloon.