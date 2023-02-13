Critics Slam White House Press Secretary Over Botched Report Of UFO Over Canada
Critics slammed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she fumbled through a report of a UFO shot down in Canada by US military forces over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
President Joe Biden and his administration came under fire after the first of several UFOs were spotted flying over North American airspace. Under guidance from Pentagon and military officials, the unidentified objects were shot down.
At least two were said to have "espionage capabilities," with one identified as a Chinese spy balloon.
According to Fox News, Jean-Pierre conducted an interview with MSNBC on Sunday — and struggled to cohesively explain the US military's interference with the object spotted over Canada.
The press secretary was asked, "Why is the American military shooting something out of the sky over Canada?"
"Because it's part of uh NORAD. The NORAD is uh part of like a, uh part of a, it's a – it's uh what you call a coalition and so that's why we were able to do that," Jean-Pierre said in a confused tone before she botched the pronunciation of the United State's Northern neighbors.
"Again, we didn't do it on our own, we did it in uh – in uh clearly, in uh, in step with Canadia – Canada," Jean-Pierre added on the US military's operation.
Critics of the Biden administration were quick to jump on her statements and blasted the press secretary as incompetent.
Former Trump administration senior advisor Stephen Miller called Jean-Pierre's interview "brutal" in a tweet.
Vernon Jones called Jean-Pierre "plain dumb" in response to her "Canadia" word jumble.
A conservative reporter, Deb Heine, added that "communication is her one job," as Republican lawmakers criticized intelligence officials alleged lack of transparency on the uptick of UFOs over US airspace.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the collaborative effort between the Pentagon and Canada to take down the UFO on Saturday.
"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon," Prime Minister Trudeau wrote in the tweet. "Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object."
"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America," Trudeau added on the effort.
The statement came before another UFO was spotted over Lake Huron, which was also successful downed by US military.