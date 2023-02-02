President Joe Biden Set To Undergo Physical After BLOWING OFF Two Previous Exams As 2024 Election Season Draws Near
President Joe Biden is scheduled to receive a physical later this month after previously missing the exam two months in a row, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre confirmed the news on Wednesday during her daily press briefing.
According to Jean-Pierre, President Biden’s physical is scheduled for February 16 and the results of the exam will be released to the public later that day.
“I know folks are wondering why it hasn't happened yet,” she explained Wednesday. “This was literally a matter of scheduling around what has been an incredibly busy schedule for the president the past several months, evolving travel schedule in recent weeks, as you have seen for yourself.”
“But we have a date in the books,” Biden’s press secretary said.
Jean-Pierre’s comments Wednesday come just days after the White House press secretary indicated the president would undergo a physical by the end of January – although he never did.
“He will have one before the – by the time the end of this month is out,” she said during a press briefing on January 23. “We will share the information. We will have more to share about that before the month is over.”
Biden’s failure to receive a physical has created an opening for Republican lawmakers on the other side of the aisle to question the president’s health – particularly because Biden is expected to soon announce his plans to run for a second term in the 2024 presidential election.
GOP House Rep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee, who worked as a medical doctor before being sworn into Congress in 2011, recently pushed for President Biden to also undergo a cognitive test alongside his physical exam to prove the 80-year-old commander-in-chief is capable of adequately running the nation.
“I think it would be important to see a very thorough and comprehensive cognitive function study that is released with transparency to the general public,” Congressman DesJarlais told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.
“The American people want to know that their commander-in-chief is fully capable of performing at the highest level to protect the safety and security of the nation,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden has regularly faced scrutiny and concerns regarding his cognitive and physical abilities – particularly following a long series of gaffes and slipups he has committed since taking office in January 2021.
Most recently, the 80-year-old president came under fire after forgetting the name of Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter-in-law Arndrea while celebrating her and her father-in-law’s birthdays at the White House.
Before that, President Biden caused concern after repeatedly calling Kamala Harris “President Harris” instead of “Vice President Harris.”