President Joe Biden Set To Undergo Physical After BLOWING OFF Two Previous Exams As 2024 Election Season Draws Near

“He will have one before the – by the time the end of this month is out,” she said during a press briefing on January 23. “We will share the information. We will have more to share about that before the month is over.”

Biden’s failure to receive a physical has created an opening for Republican lawmakers on the other side of the aisle to question the president’s health – particularly because Biden is expected to soon announce his plans to run for a second term in the 2024 presidential election.