REVEALED: 'Fame' Star & Singer Irene Cara's Cause Of Death Weeks After Autopsy Was Completed
Fame star Irene Cara's cause of death has been revealed weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed her autopsy had been completed.
The beloved singer-songwriter died from hypertension and high cholesterol. It's noted she was diabetic.
A medical examiner in Pinellas County attributed her sudden passing to Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease.
A few months back, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that her body was released to the funeral home that her loved ones selected after her death on November 25. At the time, we confirmed her posthumous examination was done and test results were underway.
She died age 63 inside her Florida home.
The Oscar-winning star's publicist, Judith A. Moose, was first to break the tragic news.
"Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans," the statement read. "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."
Born in the Bronx, Cara was a former child actor, dancer and singer who was destined for success.
She would later be behind two of the biggest movie theme songs of the 1980s. Sparkle was her breakout movie role and another one of Cara's claims to fame was her chart-topping hit Flashdance ... What a Feeling.
One of her former costars Debbie Allen was among those who took to social media to share their condolences in the wake of her passing.
"My Heart Is Broken," Allen tweeted. "#IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME! #FAME."
Flashdance star Jennifer Beals also paid homage to the screen legend.
"Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent," Beals wrote. "It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream."
Rocker Lenny Kravitz joined the celebrity tributes, paying homage to Cara by noting how she "inspired me more than you could ever know."
The American Woman crooner gushed, "Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart."