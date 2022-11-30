Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected.
The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.
At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.
The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home.
"Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans," the tweet read.
Her publicist said Cara's family has requested privacy as they process their grief, adding how much she will be missed and cherished by those near and dear to her.
"She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films," the statement continued.
The Grammy-winning performer has since been mourned by several other celebrities who were inspired by her musical prowess and star power.
Mariah Carey paid tribute with a screenshot of Fame along with Cara's hit single.
"I put on the original Fame in honor of the late, great Irene Cara," she wrote. "Such an inspiration to so many, especially to me. Her beauty and talent is awe-inspiring in this movie. Rest in peace, dear angel."
Rocker Lenny Kravitz also paid his respects, writing, "Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart."
"Your portrayal of 'Coco' in Alan Parker's Fame is immortal and know that I was madly in love with her. Thank you Irene. You're gonna live forever," he added.
Cara's former costar Debbie Allen joined those mourning her death with a heartfelt message.
"My heart is broken," Allen tweeted. "Irene Cara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER!"