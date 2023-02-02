Back On The Market! Judge Signs Off On ‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Divorce From Ex Mike Hill
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and her ex-husband Mike Hill’s divorce has officially been signed off on by a judge, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge finalized the case on January 5. He approved the marital settlement agreement that was submitted by Cynthia and Mike.
Further, the order read, “[Cynthia] and [Mike] in the future shall be held and considered as separate and distinct persons, altogether uncontested by any nuptial union or civil contract whatsoever, and both shall have the right to remarry.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Cynthia filed for divorce from Mike in December. The Bravo star said the marriage was “irretrievably broken" and there was no chance for a reconciliation.
At the time of the filing, Cynthia told RadarOnline.com, “The reasoning for our separation & pending divorce is a mutual based upon irreconcilable differences. I have never accused Mike of any inappropriate adulterous actions. We are and always will be friends and wish each other well."
The court documents revealed the couple did not share bank accounts of even file taxes together. They agreed to keep their separate property including the homes they own.
Per their agreement, Cynthia and Mike will not pay spousal support to the other nor will they request any in the future if circumstances change in their life.
Back in 2020, Cynthia and Mike got hitched in a lavish wedding that was featured on Real Housewives of Atlanta.
The divorce came a couple of months after the RHOA star announced she was leaving the show as a full-time cast member.
“Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures,” Cynthia said.
However, sources claim that Cynthia has did film for the latest season and will appear as a “friend” of the other cast members.