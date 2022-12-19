'It Breaks My Heart': Cynthia Bailey Speaks Out About NeNe Leakes' Ongoing Bitter Battle With Bravo & Andy Cohen
Cynthia Bailey spoke out about NeNe Leakes' ongoing battle with Bravo and Andy Cohen, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing it's "unfortunate to watch how their relationship has ended."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum noted that she and Leakes have been longtime friends, describing her outspoken pal as "THE housewife" to watch.
"Like when you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you think of Nene Leakes and that is all, you know, Bravo's creation," she said while chatting with David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.
Since then, Leakes has fallen out with Cohen, having sued the TV personality and Bravo for racism and blacklisting her after her RHOA departure.
Leakes said she was forced to deal with racist comments made by costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann for years, alleging she had complained to execs but was told to stay quiet.
Leakes has now dropped the lawsuit, but she and Cohen have yet to come to a resolution. As for whether their friendship will pick back up, that remains up in the air.
"They worked so well together for so many years," Bailey shared. "It really breaks my heart to see where it's at now."
"She was like my first friend on the show," continued the Bravolebrity. "I've seen what it was and it is ... And I hope that they can work past it, work through it."
Leakes was such a "big part of this franchise for so long that it would be nice to see it work out," added Bailey.
The ex-RHOA star recently sat down for a one-on-one with Larry Reid, during which she addressed her battle with Bravo.
"We still have legal things," Leakes dished. "The fact that we are in this situation is why we can't talk personally."
Reid also asked if she regretted filing the lawsuit to which Leakes replied, "I honestly don't." As RadarOnline.com first reported, NeNe dismissed her lawsuit but the two are still fighting in private arbitration.
In recent weeks, Leakes has been focusing on her family and son Brentt's health after he suffered heart failure and a stroke.
Fortunately, he is now out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.