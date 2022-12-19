Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Real Housewives of Atlanta
Exclusive Details

'It Breaks My Heart': Cynthia Bailey Speaks Out About NeNe Leakes' Ongoing Bitter Battle With Bravo & Andy Cohen

cynthia bailey speaks out about nene leakes ongoing bitter battle pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 19 2022, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Cynthia Bailey spoke out about NeNe Leakes' ongoing battle with Bravo and Andy Cohen, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing it's "unfortunate to watch how their relationship has ended."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum noted that she and Leakes have been longtime friends, describing her outspoken pal as "THE housewife" to watch.

Article continues below advertisement
cynthia bailey speaks out about nene leakes ongoing bitter battle
Source: MEGA

"Like when you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you think of Nene Leakes and that is all, you know, Bravo's creation," she said while chatting with David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

Since then, Leakes has fallen out with Cohen, having sued the TV personality and Bravo for racism and blacklisting her after her RHOA departure.

Leakes said she was forced to deal with racist comments made by costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann for years, alleging she had complained to execs but was told to stay quiet.

Article continues below advertisement

Leakes has now dropped the lawsuit, but she and Cohen have yet to come to a resolution. As for whether their friendship will pick back up, that remains up in the air.

"They worked so well together for so many years," Bailey shared. "It really breaks my heart to see where it's at now."

"She was like my first friend on the show," continued the Bravolebrity. "I've seen what it was and it is ... And I hope that they can work past it, work through it."

Leakes was such a "big part of this franchise for so long that it would be nice to see it work out," added Bailey.

cynthia bailey speaks out about nene leakes ongoing bitter battle
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

The ex-RHOA star recently sat down for a one-on-one with Larry Reid, during which she addressed her battle with Bravo.

"We still have legal things," Leakes dished. "The fact that we are in this situation is why we can't talk personally."

Reid also asked if she regretted filing the lawsuit to which Leakes replied, "I honestly don't." As RadarOnline.com first reported, NeNe dismissed her lawsuit but the two are still fighting in private arbitration.

cynthia bailey speaks out about nene leakes ongoing bitter battle
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

In recent weeks, Leakes has been focusing on her family and son Brentt's health after he suffered heart failure and a stroke.

Fortunately, he is now out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.