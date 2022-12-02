‘Inappropriate Adulterous Relations’: ‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Accuses Mike Hill Of Cheating In Bombshell Divorce Documents
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey publicly denied that cheating played a role in her split from ex-husband Mike Hill but she told a different story in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents filed in Georgia, Bailey said the marriage was irretrievably broken and there was no chance for a reconciliation.
In addition, she said Hill had partaken in, “inappropriate adulterous relations.” The accusation is interesting given Bailey had said cheating played no role in her divorce.
In October, she told People, “There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage.”
“At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things. And I respect Mike and respect our marriage too much to go into the details of those things, but it was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each other,” Bailey added.
“Once we were able to be with each other on a more consistent basis — and we started really, really getting to know each other — we realized we weren’t as compatible as we thought we were,” she said. “So we did something about it, simple as that.”
The two did not have joint bank accounts nor did they file taxes together during their 2-year marriage. Both will keep their separate property including their own homes. Both agreed to waive their right to spousal support.
According to court documents, Mike did not respond to the divorce but signed off on the settlement. The judge finalized the case and the two are officially single.
Cynthia and Mike had a lavish wedding in 2020 that was featured on Real Housewives of Atlanta.
The divorce news came months after Cynthia announced she was leaving the Bravo show. She wrote, “Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”