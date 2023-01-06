‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Asks Judge To Wrap Up Divorce From Mike Hill After Hashing Out Settlement
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and her soon-to-be ex-husband Mike Hill have asked the court to finalize their divorce which will allow them to move on with their lives, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cynthia and her ex are asking that the judge sign off on the case and close the case.
The filing noted that there were “no contested issues or law of fact.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Cynthia filed for divorce from Mike last month. In the case, filed in Georgia, the Bravo star said the marriage was irretrievably broken" and there was no chance for a reconciliation.
An initial petition filed by Cynthia’s lawyer included the accusation of cheating. However, a rep for the RHOA star told us that it was a mistake by the lawyer — who then filed an amended petition without the claim.
Cynthia told RadarOnline.com, “The reasoning for our separation & pending divorce is mutual based upon irreconcilable differences. I have never accused Mike of any inappropriate adulterous actions. We are and always will be friends and wish each other well."
- 'It Breaks My Heart': Cynthia Bailey Speaks Out About NeNe Leakes' Ongoing Bitter Battle With Bravo & Andy Cohen
- ‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Files For Divorce From Mike Hill
- ‘I Took My Ring Off’: Ex-‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Breaks Silence On Divorce From Estranged Husband Mike Hill, Reveals She Doesn’t Regret The Decision
In court documents, Cynthia said that there wasn’t much to split up since they didn’t share bank accounts or file taxes together. Both agreed to keep their own separate property including the properties they owned.
Per their deal, neither will pay spousal support nor can either request any in the future if circumstances change in their life.
A judge has yet to sign off on the divorce being final.
Cynthia and Mike were married in 2020 in a lavish wedding featured on Real Housewives of Atlanta.
The divorce news came months after Cynthia announced she was leaving RHOA as a full-time cast member She told fans, “Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”