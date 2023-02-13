Accused Assaulter Danny Masterson 'Crushed' After Being Excluded From 'That '90s Show'
Disgraced Danny Masterson was devastated over being excluded and erased from Netflix's sequel to That '70s Show as the scandal-scarred actor faces a new sex assault trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The producers obviously weren't going to bring Danny back. He's poison in Hollywood," dished a source, who noted every other major actor from the original series returned for That '90s Show — including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Topher Grace.
The insider squealed that Masterson, 46, was especially stung by the new sitcom acting like his character Steven Hyde never existed. According to the tipster, bosses decided not to mention the screen stoner to avoid the impression they were leaving the door open for Danny.
The spy said the move left Masterson reeling — especially as his acting prospects have dried up after he was publicly accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003.
Masterson hasn't had a gig since being booted from TV's The Ranch in December 2017 — despite denying all allegations against him.
The outcast's 2022 criminal court showdown for sex assault ended in a mistrial when the deadlocked jury couldn't reach a verdict. But prosecutors are bringing him to trial again on March 29 and he faces up to 45 years behind bars if convicted.
"Danny hoped That '90s Show would at least give a nod to his character," blabbed an insider. "It crushes him to be written off in a way that makes it appear he was never a part of the cast that was his greatest acting triumph.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Masterson's mistrial happened in November. Immediately after the announcement, ex-Scientologist Leah Remini slammed the church, accusing the religion of covering up its famous member's alleged crimes.
However, the church fired back, animately denying Leah's allegations.
Scientology told RadarOnline.com that Leah's "only interest is in continuing her profitmaking campaign of hate and propaganda," adding, "she seeks vengeance for her expulsion from the Church and her primary source of income since that expulsion has been the cash sale of that propaganda and hate."