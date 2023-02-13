Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Were Finalizing Spring Wedding Plans Days Before Actress Publicly Trashed Rockstar Over ‘Dishonesty’
Megan Fox and her fiancée Machine Gun Kelly were in the middle of planning their lavish Spring wedding before the actress publicly trashed him over the weekend which sparked breakup rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to the situation revealed that Fox, 36, and her beau Machine Gun Kelly, 32, were “hard at work” organizing their big day.
One insider said Machine Gun Kelly had actually taken the lead on the planning and was jokingly labeled “groomzilla” by friends.
Last month, an insider said about MGK, “he’s always interfering with her plans, so she throws up her hands and lets him handle it.”
The source said before their public fight, the two had agreed that her three kids, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, and his daughter, Casie, 13, would be in the wedding party.
“The rest of the guest list is mostly friends and family,” said the source. “Pete Davidson’s rumored to be the best man, and Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are invited, too.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly had a blowup over the weekend at the Super Bowl. The two were photographed together attending parties on Saturday but the following morning the Transformers actress scrubbed MGK from her Instagram.
Megan posted a series of bathroom selfies along with a photo of her burning what appears to be photos. She included a caption that featured lyrics from Beyonce’s album Lemonade, “You can taste the dishonesty. It's all over your breath."
The star proceeded to unfollow Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram. She then followed only three people — Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, and Eminem.
Megan following Eminem was a slap in her fiancée’s face as MGK and the Slim Shady rapper have had beef for years.
Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been romantically linked since early 2020. The two got engaged in January of 2022.
A source told People that Megan has not “called off” the engagement yet but she has taken her ring off.
"They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time," a source told the outlet.
Machine Gun Kelly has yet to respond publicly to Megan.