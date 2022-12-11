$2 Million In Celeb-Branded Underwear Missing, Company Repped By Machine Gun Kelly & Rick Ross Files Police Report
Ethika, a popular apparel company, filed a police report after an estimated $2 million worth of underwear went missing.
The business, which has brand deals with many celebrities — including Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg and Odell Beckham Jr. — filed the legal complaint on Thursday, November 22, after both "the product and the mover went missing" following pickup.
The police report stated the shipment was worth $100,000, but a source claimed it was closer to $377,000, with a resale value of at least $2 million, as it was set to be sold in Las Vegas, Nev., for a Black Friday sale that week.
"The container was picked up from Ethika headquarters in Lake Forest on Thursday, November 17. It was supposed to arrive in Vegas Friday, November 18," the source explained. "When the company wasn't able to get a hold of the driver and the container never showed up, they filed a report."
The source noted that the shipment held 83,000 pairs of men, women and kids' underwear, including Ethika's recent collaborations with LA Clippers player John Wall and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.
Earlier this summer, Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren also penned a deal with the company. Ethika's Director of Brand Operations, Darius Burton, felt it was "only fitting" that the "leading lifestyle underwear brand" should partner up with "one of the best rookies" coming in to the NBA.
The brand, who preaches "owning your identity with complete confidence" free from "judgment, negativity and criticism," was eager to team up with Holmgren after he was mocked for his 7-foot, 195-pound frame.
"Since the inception of the brand, Ethika and its team have been determined to live life, innovate, and work hard, while staying true to our biggest asset – our FAMILIE," the mission statement on their website read. "The Ethika employees, friends, athletes, artists, and customers are the core of the brand and the reason we exist."