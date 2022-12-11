$2 Million In Celeb-Branded Underwear Missing, Company Repped By Machine Gun Kelly & Rick Ross Files Police Report

The police report stated the shipment was worth $100,000, but a source claimed it was closer to $377,000, with a resale value of at least $2 million, as it was set to be sold in Las Vegas, Nev., for a Black Friday sale that week.

"The container was picked up from Ethika headquarters in Lake Forest on Thursday, November 17. It was supposed to arrive in Vegas Friday, November 18," the source explained. "When the company wasn't able to get a hold of the driver and the container never showed up, they filed a report."