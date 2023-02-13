Your tip
'NYPD Blue' Star Austin Majors Dies At 27 After Alleged Fentanyl Overdose

Source: Mega
Feb. 13 2023, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

NYPD Blue actor Austin Majors has died after allegedly suffering a fentanyl overdose. Majors — who played Theo Sipowicz on the successful cop show for 7 seasons — was living in a homeless facility in Los Angeles when he suddenly passed away on Saturday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Majors' family confirmed his death, with insiders telling TMZ he died after allegedly ingesting fentanyl. No foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for some time today; however, his cause of death won't be released until his toxicology results are revealed in a few months.

His family described him as "a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being" who "took great joy and pride in his acting career.

"He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing," their statement continued.

His grieving family also spoke on behalf of Majors' younger sister.

"Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause,' and backpacking together," they added.

Ending their emotional tribute, they said, "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

The actor played the main character Detective Andy Sipowicz's son from 1999 to 2004.

He took home the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Television Series in 2002 for NYPD Blue.

Majors went on to land jobs, acting in An Accidental Christmas, Volare, and According to Jim — however, it appears he faced hardships before his death. He was just 27 years old when he passed.

R.I.P.

