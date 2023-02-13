Robert Downey Jr. Demanding $80 Million Payday For 'Avengers' Return As Jonathan Majors Urges Iron Man's Comeback

Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man payday has jumped from $500,000 to a whopping $75 million for 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Including lucrative back-end deals, the 57-year-old has amassed a reported $435 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Now, with producers hoping for the Marvel hero to return in the 2026-planned Avengers: Secret Wars, rumor is, the actor wants them to pony up $80 million plus a stake in the film's profits.