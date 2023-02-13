Sightings Of Green Laser Beams Over Hawaii Belong To A Chinese Satellite, Experts Claim

After several UFOs were taken down within the last week over US airspace, experts alleged that green laser beams spotted in the sky over Hawaii belonged to Chinese satellites, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hawaii residents and tourists were perplexed last month when unusual lines of green beam lights filled the sky over the US islands.

After an initial report from scientists at the National Astronomical Observative of Japan (NAOJ) concluded the light phenomenon was produced by a US satellite, astronomical experts walked back their theory and claimed that the laser beams were actually produced by a Chinese satellite.