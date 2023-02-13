Sightings Of Green Laser Beams Over Hawaii Belong To A Chinese Satellite, Experts Claim
After several UFOs were taken down within the last week over US airspace, experts alleged that green laser beams spotted in the sky over Hawaii belonged to Chinese satellites, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hawaii residents and tourists were perplexed last month when unusual lines of green beam lights filled the sky over the US islands.
After an initial report from scientists at the National Astronomical Observative of Japan (NAOJ) concluded the light phenomenon was produced by a US satellite, astronomical experts walked back their theory and claimed that the laser beams were actually produced by a Chinese satellite.
Last month, the official Subaru Telescope's Twitter page released an image of the light show seen above Maunakea, Hawaii.
The scientist behind the telescope's tweet claimed, "the lights are thought to be from a remote-sensing altimeter satellite ICESat-2," a US-operated device.
The US-owned satellite was capable of producing similar green laser beams; however, after a string of recent UFO activity was allegedly connected to China, the agency reversed its prior claim.
"We really appreciate their effort in the identification of the light. We are sorry about our confusion related to this event and its potential on the ICESat-2 (US satellite) team," the NAOJ stated after recent UFO activity.
Republican lawmakers and critics slammed President Joe Biden and US military officials for the delayed handling of the first sighting of a Chinese spy balloon in early February.
According to the Daily Mail, Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher claimed the balloon was sent from China as a taunting "message" ahead of the Secretary of State Antony Blinken's scheduled visit to the foreign nation amid heightened tensions.
"It wouldn’t surprise me if this whole thing were intended to send a message to us while our Secretary of State was visiting," Rep. Gallagher said of UFO activity. "I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it was timed to coincide with [Secretary of State Antony Blinken's] visit to China."
It has yet to be confirmed if Chinese intelligence was responsible for the additional UFOs taken down over North America.
"We don't have proof of that yet, but that would be well within the Chinese Communist Party playbook of attempting to humiliate us on the world stage," the Republican lawmaker continued.
On the other hand, Democrat lawmakers and former military officials praised the Biden administration and US military forces for taking down the spy balloon — and attempted to downplay the possibility of aliens associated with UFOs.
Pentagon officials claimed that Biden was advised to wait until the spy balloon could be successfully taken down with minimal consequence to US citizens, as the balloon traveled at a high altitude — that did not pose an immediate threat to airspace — from its initial discovery over Missouri.
Intelligence officials were able to track the spy balloon and collect data before it was shot down over the Atlantic, where the wreckage was later recovered for investigation.
US Defense representatives claimed that at least two of the recovered objects were outfitted with "espionage capabilities."