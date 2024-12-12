Sir Rod Stewart's Cop Wife Penny Lancaster Breaks Silence on 'Bullying and Harassment' She Suffered From 'Sex Creep' Judge on 'Masterchef'

Production company Banijay launched an investigation into accusations Wallace, 60, made “inappropriate sexual comments” to colleagues over a 17-year period, leading Stewart himself to slam the TV star.

The iconic singer labeled Wallace a "tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully" on social media, in a scalding post Lancaster claims she had no idea about until much later.

She explained on Loose Women: "I didn’t realize my husband had sent that post out until it was out. And, of course, you can imagine the influx of inquiries there were."