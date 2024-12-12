Sir Rod Stewart's Cop Wife Penny Lancaster Breaks Silence on 'Bullying and Harassment' She Suffered From 'Sex Creep' Judge on 'Masterchef'
Sir Rod Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, has spoken out about the mistreatment she allegedly suffered at the hands of Celebrity Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 53-year-old previously made it clear she would not open up about her experience on the program, but has now changed her tune, appearing on British talk show Loose Women following Wallace's exit from the series.
Production company Banijay launched an investigation into accusations Wallace, 60, made “inappropriate sexual comments” to colleagues over a 17-year period, leading Stewart himself to slam the TV star.
The iconic singer labeled Wallace a "tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully" on social media, in a scalding post Lancaster claims she had no idea about until much later.
She explained on Loose Women: "I didn’t realize my husband had sent that post out until it was out. And, of course, you can imagine the influx of inquiries there were."
Lancaster - who appeared on Celebrity Masterchef in 2021 - then claimed she was a victim of bullying and harassment at the hands of Wallace, noting that many involved with the show were aware of the situation.
She said: "I most definitely was witness - and victim - to some of the bullying and harassment behavior of Greg Wallace. And, unfortunately, a lot of those involved in the production team were also witness to that.
"I really feel that he used his position of power to, I believe, intimidate and cause distress to a lot of people on set.”
The model added: "It’s really unfortunate that someone like him’s allowed to get away with that, while others sort of stand by and let it happen at the same time."
Lancaster, who is now a Special Constable after completing her training in 2021, was taken by surprise when she learned her rocker husband had blasted Wallace.
She recalled: "I was actually on jury service, so you have to turn your phones off completely, so I was sort of, like, off-grid for a period of time. When I did turn my phone back on, I got a message from a friend saying, ‘Oh my God, how amazing was that message your husband put out?’ And I’m like, ‘What message? What’s he done?’”
Despite the shock, Lancaster felt "a little bit vindicated that something was put out there".
Previously, the 79-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to rage at Wallace after he was given the boot from the popular TV show.
"So Gregg Wallace gets fired from 'MasterChef'. Good riddance Wallace," Stewart stated. "You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that cut out didn’t you?
"You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya.”
During Lancaster's appearance on the cooking competition, Wallace ripped her due to the "serious" delay of her food and then refused to eat what she served.
Lancaster is also set to go to "authorities" to discuss what happened during scenes with Wallace that were booted in the editing room
A spokesperson for Lancaster said: “While Penny is happy to talk to the appropriate authorities should they feel she has anything useful to add, she will not be discussing the matter with any broadcaster or newspaper at this time.”
The first allegations against Wallace came as a female staff member on the show Impossible Celebrities came forward with a complaint, accusing him of talking about his sex life on set and taking his shirt off.
Wallace is also accused of telling another worker he wasn’t wearing any underwear.
Wallace lawyers have denied “he engages in behavior of a sexually harassing nature”.