Christina Applegate Reveals Horrifying MS Symptom She Completely Missed While Filming Hit Netflix Series Years Before Shattering Diagnosis

Speaking of her fall, Applegate said: "Hi, first sign of MS! So, not to bring everybody down, but there it was."

Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman, 47, noted that she had observed Applegate, who starred on the series during its three-season run from 2019-2022, experiencing physical symptoms, but chalked it up to long hours on set.

She said: "I remember you losing your balance when we were shooting the pilot a couple of times.

"It was very hard to figure it out because, you know, I remember one time, it was really late at night.

"We'd been shooting probably 14 or 15 hours … it seemed completely reasonable that anybody would be collapsing."