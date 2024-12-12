Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Reveals Reason UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Killer' Exploded Before Court Appearance

On Monday, December 9, the Ivy league grad was spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona by a patron, who then alerted an employee to call 911.

Rookie cop Tyler Frye responded to the call, leading to Mangione being brought in for questioning and subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

As he was being hauled into court on Tuesday, December 10, the 26-year-old was reportedly asked if he "did it" – in reference to Thompson's murder – by a member of the press waiting outside. The question was said to prompt Mangione's outburst, part of which was not captured.

But cameras caught him saying: "...completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience."