Home > True Crime > crime

Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Reveals Reason UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Killer' Exploded Before Court Appearance

Mugshot of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione's defense attorney explains reason for courthouse outburst.

Dec. 12 2024, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Dec. 12 2024, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Suspect Luigi Mangione's attorney has broken his silence on his client's courthouse outburst.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reasoning defense attorney Thomas Dickey gave for Mangione shouting about injustices while wrestling with officers as he was being led into the Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, courthouse.

Mangione, 26, was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a five-day manhunt following the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, in Manhattan on December 4.

luigi mangione in jail with proposals
Source: MEGA

Mangione was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

On Monday, December 9, the Ivy league grad was spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona by a patron, who then alerted an employee to call 911.

Rookie cop Tyler Frye responded to the call, leading to Mangione being brought in for questioning and subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

As he was being hauled into court on Tuesday, December 10, the 26-year-old was reportedly asked if he "did it" – in reference to Thompson's murder – by a member of the press waiting outside. The question was said to prompt Mangione's outburst, part of which was not captured.

But cameras caught him saying: "...completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience."

luigi mangione in jail with proposals
Source: MEGA

Mangione's attorney said he was 'agitated' with a lack of legal representation heading into court.

He also shouted: "This is completely unjust and an insult to the American people."

While speaking with anchor Erin Burnett on CNN, Dickey said the outburst was prompted by his client feeling "agitated" for not having legal representation as he headed into court. Dickey further noted he interpreted his client's reaction as stemming from the "frustration of being a young man thrown in jail".

When Burnett pressed Dickey on whether or not his client would plead not guilty by reason of insanity, Dickey said: "He's irritated, agitated about what's happening to him and what he's being accused of.

"He never had any legal representation until he walked into that building yesterday."

luigi mangione in jail with proposals
Source: MEGA

Mangione was arrested on Monday, December 9, after evading police for five days.

The defense attorney claimed the first time he met with Mangione was inside the courthouse.

Dickey also pointed out Mangione acted far differently leaving the courthouse because he had "somebody that he could trust".

The defense attorney explained: "If you notice, look at the film, look at the difference between when he went in and when he came out.

"Once he got in, he finally had legal representation. I like to think he had somebody that he can trust and has faith in.

"Now he has a spokesperson and someone that's going to fight for him."

sympathy ceo brian thompson assassin luigi mangione exploded insurance industry
Source: MEGA

Mangione's lawyer said his demeanor changed after he met with him for first time inside the courthouse.

After Tuesday's extradition hearing, Dickey addressed reporters for the first time.

He told reporters: "I haven't seen any evidence that says he's the shooter. The fundamental concept of American justice is a presumption of innocence until you're proven guilty."

The following day, NYPD presented evidence allegedly connecting Mangione to the crime, including partial fingerprints and DNA taken from a water bottle and energy bar purchased before the attack.

Mangione was also said to be found in possession of several fake IDs, a handwritten manifesto detailing frustrations against the health insurance industry, as well as a "ghost" gun and suppressor similar to that used against Thompson.

