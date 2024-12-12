EXCLUSIVE: Frenzied Male and Female Fans 'Already Writing to Alleged CEO Killer Luigi Mangione in Jail With Proposals' — As He Inspires 'Jeffrey Dahmer-Style Worship'

Alleged gunman Luigi Mangione is being swamped with jailhouse marriage proposals from men and women after being dubbed the Hot Assassin.

He has received several letters offering marriage that have been sent to him at SCI Huntingdon, a correctional facility located near Altoona, Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ever since the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, held over the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was arrested earlier this week, the internet has been drooling over him.

He's been likened to pop star Harry Styles, Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara and mass killer Jeffrey Dahmer who received countless proposals while banged up for killing 17 young men.