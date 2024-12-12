EXCLUSIVE: Frenzied Male and Female Fans 'Already Writing to Alleged CEO Killer Luigi Mangione in Jail With Proposals' — As He Inspires 'Jeffrey Dahmer-Style Worship'
Alleged gunman Luigi Mangione is being swamped with jailhouse marriage proposals from men and women after being dubbed the Hot Assassin.
He has received several letters offering marriage that have been sent to him at SCI Huntingdon, a correctional facility located near Altoona, Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ever since the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, held over the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was arrested earlier this week, the internet has been drooling over him.
He's been likened to pop star Harry Styles, Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara and mass killer Jeffrey Dahmer who received countless proposals while banged up for killing 17 young men.
A law enforcement source told us: "The letters have started coming in for Mangione. He's had a few marriage proposals from men and women and lots of people asking to be pen pals.
"It seems like a star has been born. But people are not remembering his victim in this. There is a long history of the romanticization of the beautiful and the incarcerated.
"These declarations of desire come before anything substantial is revealed about the person behind the face and the body. It just shows how far society has fallen.
"In all the hoo-ha over his perceived hotness — what gets lost is the violence, as well as the victim and his loved ones."
And his eventual trial is set to be a TV sensation.
"If the guy is fit, you must acquit,” went one post on X.
"He’s even hotter with his mask and shirt off," read another.
Even his Tinder profile has made it into the public domain, with more pics featuring his six-pack. One commentator compared the stream of pictures to "an endless photo shoot".
Calls have gone out online for Ryan Murphy, executive producer of the FX anthology series American Crime Story, whose recent season on the Menendez brothers inspired its own fan club, to take on the Mangione drama.
Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday after a days-long, multi-state manhunt ended at a McDonald's in the town of Altoona.
New York authorities say fingerprints and shell casings link him to the crime scene.
His lawyer, Thomas Dickey, earlier told local media he had not "seen any evidence yet" implicating his client.
He said Mangione would plead not guilty to the charges he faces in Pennsylvania, including firearms charges.
In New York, he has been charged with second-degree murder over Thompson's killing and it is not clear how he would plead.
He is currently fighting extradition to face that murder charge. The legal battle over his extradition could potentially take more than a month to resolve, officials said.
It comes as some online have shared support for the suspect and anger at the health insurance industry. The New York City Police Department has also warned some healthcare executives are potentially in danger because of a "hit list" posted online after Thompson's murder.
Grim Theory About Why CEO 'Gunman' Luigi Mangione Kept Turning Around During Court Hearing — After Accounts Emerged of His 'Sexless, Drug-Crazed, Incel Life'
In a bulletin, the NYPD said several viral posts included the names and salaries of other insurance executives. Mocked-up wanted signs featuring some executives have also been posted in Manhattan.
Mangione allegedly had grievances with the wider industry.