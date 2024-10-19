Ryan Murphy Set to Make More 'Monsters' Episodes If 'Abused' Menendez Brothers are Freed As It Emerges How He Recreated Their Horrific Crime
Ryan Murphy could make more Monsters episodes for Netflix if Erik and Lyle Menendez are freed from prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Menendez brothers have been serving life sentences for killing their parents, Jose and Kitty, in August 1989. New evidence could "prove" the former molested his children, which is also suggested in the series.
The nine-episode show has been credited by many for helping draw attention to the pair's conviction.
Murphys said: "Ian and I are in absolute amazement and shock that this has happened, to be quite honest. When we were writing the Menendez Story — we’ve been working on this for two years — nobody was talking about the Menendez brothers. We never thought anybody ever would again."
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón recently shared a screenshot of a letter Erik wrote to his cousin, Andy Cano, eight months before he helped kill his parents.
Erik wrote: "I've been trying to avoid dad. It's still happening Andy but it's worse for me now. I never know when it's going to happen and it's driving me crazy. Every night I stay up thinking he might come in. I need to put it out of my mind. I know what you said before but I’m afraid. You just don’t know Dad like I do. He’s crazy!"
Erik added: "He’s warned me a hundred times about telling anyone. Especially Lyle. Am I a serious whimpus? I don’t know I’ll make it through this. I can handle it, Andy. I need to stop thinking about it."
If freed based on this revelation, Murphy added that new episodes have "been discussed, I’ll tell you that much."
He continued: "Everyone has been interested in that. I think everyone wants to see how this story ends because this story is not over."
Fans of the streaming miniseries have applauded its attention to period-specific details, including the depiction of Erik Menendez’s tan Ford Escort GT — the same car the brothers used on the night of their parents' murder.
"You would think that would be one of the easier ones, but we could not find it," production designer Matthew Flood Ferguson told a publication.
After sharing that his crew had to rebuild the model, Fergsuon added: "Jason McCormick, our cinematographer, wanted to get a shot from the back of the car. So after we rebuilt the car, we had to gut the trunk so that Jason could get back with his camera to shoot it."
He continued: "And then we built a false bottom, re-carpeted it, and, when we needed to film the trunk, we put it back together."
As it stands now, Murphy's next installment of the Monster series will cover the life of serial killer Ed Gein.
