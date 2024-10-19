Ryan Murphy Set to Make More 'Monsters' Episodes If 'Abused' Menendez Brothers are Freed As It Emerges How He Recreated Their Horrific Crime

The Menendez brothers have been serving life sentences for killing their parents, Jose and Kitty, in August 1989. New evidence could "prove" the former molested his children, which is also suggested in the series.

The nine-episode show has been credited by many for helping draw attention to the pair's conviction.

Murphys said: "Ian and I are in absolute amazement and shock that this has happened, to be quite honest. When we were writing the Menendez Story — we’ve been working on this for two years — nobody was talking about the Menendez brothers. We never thought anybody ever would again."

L.A. District Attorney George Gascón recently shared a screenshot of a letter Erik wrote to his cousin, Andy Cano, eight months before he helped kill his parents.

Erik wrote: "I've been trying to avoid dad. It's still happening Andy but it's worse for me now. I never know when it's going to happen and it's driving me crazy. Every night I stay up thinking he might come in. I need to put it out of my mind. I know what you said before but I’m afraid. You just don’t know Dad like I do. He’s crazy!"