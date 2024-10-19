Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy Set to Make More 'Monsters' Episodes If 'Abused' Menendez Brothers are Freed As It Emerges How He Recreated Their Horrific Crime

ryan murphy
Source: MEGA/NETFLIX/ASSOCIATEDPRESS/YOUTUBE

Ryan Murphy could be set to add 'follow-up episodes' to 'Monsters.'

By:

Oct. 19 2024, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ryan Murphy could make more Monsters episodes for Netflix if Erik and Lyle Menendez are freed from prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
letter that could set abused parent killing menendez brothers free
Source: SUPPLIED

The brothers have presented 'new evidence' in hopes of being re-sentenced, including a letter Erik wrote to his cousin mentioning abuse from his father.

Article continues below advertisement

The Menendez brothers have been serving life sentences for killing their parents, Jose and Kitty, in August 1989. New evidence could "prove" the former molested his children, which is also suggested in the series.

The nine-episode show has been credited by many for helping draw attention to the pair's conviction.

Murphys said: "Ian and I are in absolute amazement and shock that this has happened, to be quite honest. When we were writing the Menendez Story — we’ve been working on this for two years — nobody was talking about the Menendez brothers. We never thought anybody ever would again."

L.A. District Attorney George Gascón recently shared a screenshot of a letter Erik wrote to his cousin, Andy Cano, eight months before he helped kill his parents.

Erik wrote: "I've been trying to avoid dad. It's still happening Andy but it's worse for me now. I never know when it's going to happen and it's driving me crazy. Every night I stay up thinking he might come in. I need to put it out of my mind. I know what you said before but I’m afraid. You just don’t know Dad like I do. He’s crazy!"

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell menendez brothers freedom campaign new evidence
Source: MEGA

Journalist Alan Abrahamson called their abuse claims 'irrelevant' because they brothers were not in 'imminent danger' when the murders occurred.

MORE ON:
Ryan Murphy

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Erik added: "He’s warned me a hundred times about telling anyone. Especially Lyle. Am I a serious whimpus? I don’t know I’ll make it through this. I can handle it, Andy. I need to stop thinking about it."

If freed based on this revelation, Murphy added that new episodes have "been discussed, I’ll tell you that much."

He continued: "Everyone has been interested in that. I think everyone wants to see how this story ends because this story is not over."

Fans of the streaming miniseries have applauded its attention to period-specific details, including the depiction of Erik Menendez’s tan Ford Escort GT — the same car the brothers used on the night of their parents' murder.

"You would think that would be one of the easier ones, but we could not find it," production designer Matthew Flood Ferguson told a publication.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan murphy
Source: MILES CRIST/NETFLIX

Production designer Matthew Flood Ferguson paid attention to real-life photos when recreating the Menendez crime scene.

Article continues below advertisement

After sharing that his crew had to rebuild the model, Fergsuon added: "Jason McCormick, our cinematographer, wanted to get a shot from the back of the car. So after we rebuilt the car, we had to gut the trunk so that Jason could get back with his camera to shoot it."

He continued: "And then we built a false bottom, re-carpeted it, and, when we needed to film the trunk, we put it back together."

As it stands now, Murphy's next installment of the Monster series will cover the life of serial killer Ed Gein.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

rosie odonnell menendez brothers freedom campaign new evidence
Source: MEGA

A journalist who covered the Menendez brothers' murder trial branded them 'stone cold killers'.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.