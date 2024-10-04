Proof Dad Molested Menendez Brothers? Read the Startling New Evidence That Could Finally Free Erik and Lyle

Notorious rich kids Erik and Lyle Menendez have been rotting behind bars for more than three decades after killing their parents in cold blood – but the pair were given a monumental lifeline Thursday when Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón openly showed interest in revisiting the murder convictions.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking new evidence that has forced Gascón into the sensational decision and could set the reviled brothers free.

This is the handwritten letter the pair's lawyer, Cliff Gardner, has said is "irrefutable proof" supporting the brothers' claims they were driven to kill by their predatory father José's repeated sexual abuse – testimony prosecutors scorned at their 1993 murder trial.