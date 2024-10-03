Menendez Sensation: Killer Brothers COULD BE FREED — After L.A. District Attorney Makes Shocking Decision to 'Consider Granting Them a New Trial or New Sentence'

The catalyst for this review stems from the allegations that their father, Jose Menendez, had molested both Erik and Lyle.

These claims were not allowed as evidence during the second trial, leading to the possibility of a new trial or a revised sentence that could pave the way for the brothers' release.

George Gascón, the L.A. County D.A., emphasized the significance of these new allegations, particularly in light of a former Menudo band member coming forward with similar accusations against Jose Menendez.

Gascón said these allegations could impact the judge's decision in the second trial.