Menendez Sensation: Killer Brothers COULD BE FREED — After L.A. District Attorney Makes Shocking Decision to 'Consider Granting Them a New Trial or New Sentence'
The Menendez brothers could face a possible new trial or sentence.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the L.A. County District Attorney's office is currently reviewing the claims made by Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are seeking to overturn their convictions for the murder of their parents.
The brothers have been in prison for nearly 35 years.
The catalyst for this review stems from the allegations that their father, Jose Menendez, had molested both Erik and Lyle.
These claims were not allowed as evidence during the second trial, leading to the possibility of a new trial or a revised sentence that could pave the way for the brothers' release.
George Gascón, the L.A. County D.A., emphasized the significance of these new allegations, particularly in light of a former Menudo band member coming forward with similar accusations against Jose Menendez.
Gascón said these allegations could impact the judge's decision in the second trial.
The Menendez brothers have petitioned for a retrial, citing the crucial evidence regarding the alleged molestation by their father.
If granted a new trial and found guilty of voluntary manslaughter rather than murder, the brothers could potentially walk free due to having already served more than the maximum sentence for this lesser charge.
On August 20, 1989, Lyle called 911, frantically telling the operator: "Somebody killed my parents!"
During the trial, it was determined the Mendez brother's father was repeatedly shot at point-blank range in the back of the head. Their mother was blasted as she tried to flee, suffering bullets to the leg, arm, chest and face.
Cops at the grisly scene determined the victims were killed by at least 15 shotgun blasts.
The brothers raised suspicion with investigators when they almost immediately started running through their father's fortune, spending nearly $1million on the high life in mere months.
During that time, the brothers spent over half a million dollars on clothes, Rolex watches and cars. Erik hired a tennis coach and entered a tournament in Israel. Lyle took several trips overseas.
After Lyle confessed to his shrink, the siblings were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Recently, a miniseries about the murders and trial was released on FX and has blown up on social media.
